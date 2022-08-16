Bellingham man linked to fatal accident in Upton faces criminal charges

UPTON — The driver of a car involved in a fatal crash in Upton earlier this month is now facing several criminal charges.

A criminal complaint filed in Milford District Court charges Gabriel Dias De Holanda, 18, of Bellingham, with motor vehicle homicide by reckless driving; motor vehicle homicide by negligent driving; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (his car); and reckless operation of a vehicle.

One of his four passengers, Jacob Osanya, 18, of Uxbridge, died in the crash that occurred just after 9 p.m. on Aug. 6 on Glenview Street. Authorities said the Acura ILX sedan left the road and struck a tree before rolling over.

De Holanda, as well as passengers Gabriel Brando, 20, Julio Da Silva, 19, and Abraham Seri, 18, all of Milford, were able to get out of the car on their own. Authorities said they suffered serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening and were taken to UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

Authorities said Osanya was also taken to the hospital after an "extensive extrication" by firefighters and EMTs, but he later died.

It is unclear when De Holanda will appear in Milford District Court. Court documents indicate authorities have not had contact and cannot locate him.

The home in which court documents say De Holanda is a resident, 4 Candlelight Lane in Bellingham, was listed for sale Tuesday on Redfin.com. The real estate agent listing the property, Gizely Guimaraes of Keller Williams Realty, didn't immediately return a call requesting comment.

As for Osanya, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been started to help raise money to assist his family with funeral costs. The family hopes to bring Osanya back to his native Kenya for his funeral. The fundraiser, which seeks $50,000, had raised more than $30,000 as of midday Tuesday.

"Jacob always lit up the room with his smile and his charisma," according to the GoFundMe page. "He never failed to make us laugh and smile. Jacob was truly a ray of sunshine in our lives. He was by far one of the most hardworking and ambitious person (sic) we have ever met. His strive to be the best version of himself had a great impact on the people that surrounded him."

To donate, visit https://gofund.me/aae26b55.

