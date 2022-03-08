Bellingham man pleads guilty to sexually abusing two children over three year period

A Bellingham man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two children under the age of 10 over the course of three years.

Zachary Thomas McFarland, 27, pleaded guilty March 1 in Whatcom County Superior Court to five counts of first-degree child molestation (domestic violence), two counts of second-degree incest (domestic violence) and two counts of violation of a domestic no-contact order (domestic violence). McFarland was previously charged with five counts of first-degree child molestation (domestic violence) and two counts of second-degree incest (domestic violence), according to court records.

In August 2021, McFarland’s charges were amended to include two counts of violating a domestic no-contact order for having contact with one of the victims via video chat in March and April 2021, court records show.

McFarland’s sentencing hearing is tentatively scheduled for May 6.

McFarland was arrested in October 2020 after Bellingham police were notified by Child Protective Services of alleged sexual abuse of two children, according to court records.

An investigation found that over a three-year period from 2017 through October 2020, McFarland sexually assaulted one of the children, who was 7 years old at the time, at least 15 times. He also sexually assaulted another child, who was 5 years old, at least twice, the court records state.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.