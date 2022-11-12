Bellingham man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting child

A 24-year-old Bellingham man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child on multiple occasions.

Silas Terrence Rogers pleaded guilty Nov. 9 in Whatcom County Superior Court to one count of third-degree child molestation.

Rogers was originally charged with three counts of first-degree child molestation and three counts of second-degree incest. Rogers’ charges were amended down as part of a plea agreement, according to court records.

Rogers’ sentencing is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 21. A pre-sentence investigation will be done prior to sentencing.

On Sept. 11, 2021, Bellingham police responded to an apartment in the 1900 block of Fraser Street for the report of a suicidal person. When officers arrived, Rogers told police he was feeling suicidal due to his “’tendencies’ and told officers he is a pedophile,” according to court records.

Rogers told police he had sexually assaulted a young girl known to him on at least three occasions, the records state.

Rogers was taken to the hospital on an involuntary mental health hold. During an interview that occurred later with detectives, Rogers told police he sexually assaulted the girl when he was 18 years old. The girl would have been 6 years old at the time, records show.

The victim’s mother told police she was aware of one incident that occurred when her daughter was 6 and Rogers admitted to assaulting the child. The child was taken to a sexual assault counselor but didn’t disclose the abuse at the time, the court records state.

A witness who was on scene at the apartment complex when police first arrived on Sept. 11 told police he had previously heard Rogers and the victim’s mother arguing on several occasions. The witness told police he heard the victim’s mother accuse Rogers of being a pedophile, the court records state.

Rogers has one previous conviction for fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

