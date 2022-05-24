Bellingham man reportedly carjacked at knifepoint outside Meridian businesses

Bellingham Police are hoping to identify two men who reportedly carjacked another at knifepoint last weekend in a Meridian neighborhood parking lot.

Officers were called at 7:46 p.m. Saturday, May 21, to the 4300 block of Meridian Street for the carjacking report, which had just occurred, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Police spoke to the victim, who reported he was parked in the parking lot shared by Michael’s and PetSmart when his car was approached by two men, Murphy reported. The men reportedly opened the door to the victim’s car and told him to get out, and one allegedly threatened to stab the victim.

The victim got out of the car, sprinted away and called 911, and the two suspects reportedly got in the car and drove away.

While the officers were at the scene, they received reports that the stolen car had been located unoccupied in the 4300 block of Tull Road, Murphy reported.

Police search the area with a dog, but were unsuccessful in locating the suspects, according to Murphy, who added that the car was processed by crime scene investigators for evidence to identify the suspects.

According to data on Bellingham’s Crime Statistics web page, there have been 273 car thefts in the city as of Tuesday, May 24, including 29 in the month of May. That is more than double the 121 during the first five months of 2021 and only 98 short of the annual total from last year.