Bellingham man reportedly strangled and hit with a bat by couple burglarizing his home

A Bellingham man and a Ferndale woman are suspected of strangling and hitting another man with a baseball bat when he attempted to stop them from burglarizing his home.

The Bellingham Police Department booked Jeremy Brett Vroman, 45, into Whatcom County Jail Tuesday, June 21, and Breana Kay Porter, 32, on Wednesday, June 22, on suspicion of charges including second-degree assault and first-degree burglary. Jail records show both are still being held — Porter in lieu of $5,000 bail, while Vroman’s bail was set at $2,000.

What-Comm 911 received a call at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday reporting what was believed to be a domestic violence incident in a trailer park in the 4000 block of Eliza Avenue, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

Arriving officers were flagged down by the victim, who reported he was inside his trailer and came outside when he noticed a woman, later identified as Porter, reaching through a window of his trailer and taking items from inside, documents state.

The victim reported he told Porter to leave, but she instead grabbed his throat, according to documents, which added that police noted marks on the victim’s neck.

The victim also reported that a man, later identified as Vroman, then came on to his property, documents state, and when the victim told him to leave, Vroman instead swung an aluminum baseball bad at the victim’s head. The victim managed to block the bat, but reportedly was struck in the left arm and right thumb.

A witness told police that Vroman and Porter left and went to Vroman’s trailer nearby, according to documents, but they attempted to get away when officers arrived, though police were able to arrest them.