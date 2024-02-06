Bellingham man will serve time in jail for deadly pedestrian crash while drunk

WORCESTER — A Bellingham man admitted Monday in Worcester Superior Court that he was drunk when he struck and killed an elderly Bellingham woman with his car almost four years ago.

Richard Latraverse 77, pleaded guilty to two counts of leaving the scene of personal injury and death and vehicular homicide while operating under the influence of liquor. Three additional charges — motor-vehicle homicide; operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor (second offense); and driving to endanger were all dismissed.

Latraverse struck Mary Gregoire, 87, with his vehicle on March 13, 2020, as she crossed Center Street to get her mail across the street from her home. Latraverse then drove away but later returned and was arrested.

Worcester Superior Court Judge William Ritter sentenced Latraverse to one year in the Worcester House of Correction. The Worcester District Attorney's Office had requested a three- to four-year state prison sentence.

Gregoire's son, Marc Gregoire, said the family is happy the case is done.

"It's been four years and we're happy he pled guilty, and we don't have to go through a trial," Marc Gregoire said. "It's kind of a relief. It's been a long four years. We're just glad it's over."

Mary Gregoire grew up in Bellingham, living on her family's dairy farm. At the time of her death, she still lived in the house in which she grew up. She was a mother of two, an avid gardener and a bowler.

"It was a terrible thing," said her son. "She was in awesome… my mother was great health. She was still walking three miles a day."

Marc Gregoire said the family was prepared for a short sentence, but what disappointed them more was the lack of remorse expressed by Latraverse.

"We're trying not to be bitter, but to have a woman of my mother's stature get run down in front of her home is heartbreaking," said Gregoire. "And he left the scene. He left the scene and he never felt remorseful. His lawyer said he was, but he never said he was sorry himself.

"It's not justice," he continued. "That doesn't apply."

Latraverse's lawyer, Stephen Patton, could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on X @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

