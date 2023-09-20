Bellingham man stabbed inside his apartment by woman claiming he killed her dad, police say

A Bellingham man was stabbed several times by a woman who accused him of “killing her dad,” police said.

The victim, later identified through court records as Emmanuel Tellez, was found at 2:24 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 1600 block of State Street. He originally told police the stabbing occurred in a wooded area near the bridge crossing at Whatcom Creek and North State Street, but an investigation revealed the stabbing actually happened in his apartment in the 400 block of York Street.

Police just now released information on the stabbing more than two weeks ago.

Tellez was transported to a hospital for his injuries. His current medical condition is unknown.

Police knew of the apartment because an unrelated person called 911 to report a large amount of blood outside the apartment.

The woman, identified as Tiana Maria Milazzo, 30, was known to Tellez and had been invited into the apartment. After staying in the apartment for a bit, Tellez found Milazzo punching couch cushions and yelling something about someone killing her father, according to police documents.

She has been charged with first-degree assault for the stabbing, third-degree assault for kneeing a police officer, malicious mischief for slashing the victim’s tire, and obstructing a law enforcement officer for resisting detention.

Police said Milazzo took a kitchen knife and started stabbing Tellez, who suffered stab wounds and cuts across his upper torso and right arm. Tellez got the knife away from Milazzo and threw it in the apartment hallway. He was also able to get Milazzo out into the hallway, but she pushed her way back into the apartment. This struggle was seen on surveillance cameras, according to police.

Milazzo left the apartment picking up the knife in the hallway and putting it in her duffle bag. She then used the knife to slash the tires on Tellez’s vehicle in the parking lot.

Police found Milazzo 15 minutes later by matching her with the description of the woman Tellez had given them. She had active warrants out for her arrest when police found her. When officers told her she was detained, she began to physically resist officers by pulling her arms and twisting. During the struggle, she kneed one of the officers in the groin. She was eventually taken to the ground and handcuffed.

After she was taken into custody, officers saw she had blood on her shoes and hand. She again made another comment about someone killing her dad.