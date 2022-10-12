Bellingham man suspected of entering woman’s apartment 13 times, sometimes without pants

A Bellingham man is suspected of entering his female neighbor’s apartment without an invitation 13 times last summer, sometimes while naked from the waist down.

The Bellingham Police Department booked Robert George Brown, 65, into Whatcom County Jail Sunday, Oct. 9, on suspicion of 13 counts of voyeurism and 13 counts of residential burglary. Jail records show Brown is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Officers were called July 15 to the 100 block of East Chestnut Street for a burglary investigation, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Police learned that the victim and Brown live in separate apartments within the same complex and do not know each other, Murphy reported.

The victim told police that at approximately 3 a.m. on July 5, while she was getting some water in her kitchen, she found a man standing in the dark in her apartment, according to Murphy. She yelled for the man, who was later identified as Brown, to leave, and he did.

While speaking to another neighbor, the victim learned that the neighbor had a camera that was pointed down the hall, according to Murphy.

Officers found the camera had captured video of Brown entering the victim’s apartment 13 times between June 25 and July 14 for durations between four seconds and four minutes, Murphy reported, adding that on several occasions, Brown was naked from the waist down.

Police spoke to Brown, who admitted he had entered the apartment with the intent of watching the woman in her apartment, according to Murphy.

Brown was taken into custody without incident on Oct. 9.