Bellingham man suspected of molesting child at sleepover

A Bellingham man is suspected of molesting a 12- or 13-year-old child who was staying at his house for a sleepover in 2017.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Dominic S. Del Castillo, 53, into Whatcom County Jail Friday, Dec. 10, on a warrant for second-degree child molestation. Jail records show he was released later Friday.

According to Whatcom County Superior Court documents, sheriff’s office detectives began investigating on July 14 after the victim reported the alleged sexual assault that had happened approximately four years earlier.

The victim reported while she was spending the night at a friend’s house, she went to bed before Del Castillo came home. He reportedly came into the room the victim was sleeping in and lay down next to her, documents state.

The victim reported she pretended to be asleep, according to court documents, but Del Castillo began to touch her inappropriately and continued to do so until she acted like she was waking up, and Del Castillo left.

A bench warrant was issued for Del Castillo to be arrested on Nov. 19, court records show.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.