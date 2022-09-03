Bellingham man suspected of raping woman he knew last weekend

A Bellingham man is suspected of hitting and threatening a woman he was familiar with before he raped her last weekend.

The Bellingham Police Department booked John Richard Ross, 48, into Whatcom County Jail Saturday, Aug. 27, and jail records show Ross is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. Whatcom County Superior Court records show he was charged Tuesday, Aug. 30, with two counts of second-degree rape and one count each of second- and fourth-degree assault, harassment and unlawful imprisonment.

Officers responded at approximately 6:34 p.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of North State Street after a 911 caller reported hearing a woman’s screams coming from a tent in the area, court documents state.

Police arrived and reported seeing a man, later identified as Ross, and the victim having what appeared to be sexual contact, according to documents. As Ross and the victim were separated, the victim reportedly mouthed “help me” to an officer.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham for treatment for what appeared to be bruises on her face and swelling to her hand, documents state.

Police spoke to the victim at the hospital, and she reported that she was at Bellingham Public Library when Ross came up to her and the person she was with, punched both the victim and the person she was with and made the victim leave with him, according to documents.

The victim reported that Ross and she walked to the area where the tent was and that Ross assaulted her for the next five hours, punching her in the mouth and stomach and stomping on her hands and feet, documents state, and that he threatened her life.

Ross then forced the victim to perform a sexual act on him and raped her, according to documents.

Ross told police that the sexual activity was consensual, but admitted to hitting the victim shortly before she consented to have sex with him, documents state.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.