Bellingham man suspected of stabbing another near Arne Hanna Aquatic Center

A Bellingham man is suspected of stabbing another man in the back and then stealing his belongings near the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center.

The Bellingham Police Department booked Juan Carlos Barron, 40, into Whatcom County Jail Monday, Sept. 5, and Whatcom County Superior Court records show he was charged a day later with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

At approximately 7:08 p.m. on Aug. 29, officers were sent to the emergency department at St. Joseph’s hospital after the victim arrived with a non-life threatening stab wound to his lower back, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The victim reported that he had known Barron for about a month, and that the two had spent most of the day together on Aug. 29, Murphy reported.

But the victim reported that while they were outside the Aquatic Center, Barron got very angry and accused the victim of stealing clothing from Barron, according to Murphy.

The victim reportedly attempted to calm Barron, but Barron remained upset, pulled a pocketknife and swung the open knife at the victim, Murphy reported. The victim attempted to avoid being hit, but was struck in the lower back.

The victim reported Barron then yelled obscenities, took two bags belonging to the victim and tossed them in his car, before leaving, according to Murphy.

Police viewed surveillance video to get photos of Barron and his car, Murphy reported, and on Sunday, a Mount Vernon Police officer located Barron in the Jeep Cherokee in the Walmart parking lot and arrested him. Barron was later transported to Whatcom County.