Bellingham officer arrests 17-year-old accused of drive-by shooting after he crashes into tree

Deputies arrested a 17-year-old teen accused of a drive-by shooting after he crashed into a tree around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived at the 7600 block of Custer School Road and found the 17-year-old’s car and a bullet, but not him.

A few hours later around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said a Bellingham police officer found the teenager’s car in an alleyway in the 1800 block of Texas Street. The car took off and tried to lose the officer by traveling to the dead end of North Shore Road, but crashed into a tree.

The driver was identified as the teenager accused of the drive-by shooting and was taken into custody for attempting to elude, DUI and hit and run. He was the only person in the car and was not injured. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager was under the influence and that’s why he crashed into the fence.

The Sheriff’s Office also said there were two handguns, a rifle, magazines, and ammunition in the teen’s car.

The teen was booked into Whatcom County Juvenile Detention by the Sheriff’s Office with additional charges for unlawfully possessing firearms.

“While we are thankful that no persons were injured, the alleged actions of the 17-year-old suspect placed numerous innocent victims at risk of serious injury or death. The increase in violent crimes and gang activity in our communities is an ongoing concern to law enforcement. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to proactively enforce and investigate criminal activity that has a direct impact on public safety,” said Undersheriff Doug Chadwick.



















