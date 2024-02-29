Bellingham PD warns of rise in police impersonating scammer calls

Bellingham Police (BPD) are sending a warning to all its residents about scammers calling residential homes, claiming to be part of the police agency, and asking for money.

BPD made a video post on their social media platforms Wednesday showcasing someone impersonating Sergeant Brock Crawford through a voicemail left by a male caller with a “thick and likely fake” Southern accent. Sgt. Crawford pointed out that he was not the one made the call nor left the voicemail and that this was an attempt to scam someone out of money.

“This is a SCAM!” Said Sgt. Crawford in the post.

He stated in the video that anyone associated with Bellingham PD will never call a resident and demand for money, tell you missed jury duty, or have active warrants against them.

“They (police staff) also would not direct anyone to go to Walmart or any other establishment to purchase a gift card to pay with! The second you provide the gift card information to the sleazy scammer, your money is gone.” He continued.

Police are asking anyone who has experienced this type of call or any other attempts of impersonating officers and asking for money to fill out an online report at https://cob.org/.../police-services/reporting/online-reports.











