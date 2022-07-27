Bellingham police arrest Ferndale cop for allegedly soliciting a minor

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

A Ferndale police officer was arrested Tuesday for allegedly soliciting a minor, according to a city of Bellingham Wednesday morning press release.

Micahel Scott Langton was arrested around 9 p.m. on July 26 at his home in Blaine. He was arrested on suspicion of criminal attempt-solicitation of a minor.

Langton was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.

Because the charge involves a minor and is sensitive, Bellingham police won’t be releasing additional information on the investigation at this time, the city press release states.