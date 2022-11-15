Bellingham police arrest man in chase that damaged two patrol cars

A Ferndale man wanted for ramming two patrol cars as he led Bellingham Police on a “reckless” chase last month has been arrested.

Marco M. Salinas, 37, was booked late Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges related to the Oct. 27 chase from Bellis Fair mall toward downtown, where officers suspended their pursuit as it neared the more populated area.

Salinas was being held in the Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, second-degree assault with a domestic violence enhancement, along with several other charges that include third-degree theft and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Bail is not allowed on the two assault charges, according to jail booking records.

Bellingham Police weren’t able to immediately provide information about the circumstances of Salinas’ arrest and whether he will face additional charges.

According to previous Bellingham Herald reporting, Lt. Claudia Murphy said the chase began shortly after an officer recognized Salinas and his RV, a 20-foot 1986 Ford motor home, at a gas station on Meridian Street south of Kellogg Road and attempted to arrest him on outstanding warrants.

But he got into the driver’s seat and started the engine, backed the RV into a wall, and then drove forward — ramming two Bellingham Police SUVs head-on and driving away, Murphy said.

“During the approximately five-mile pursuit, Salinas intentionally drove directly toward two more police officers, ran multiple red lights and nearly struck an officer who was out of his car. The pursuit was terminated once Salinas drove toward the downtown core, where there was likely to be significant pedestrian traffic, greatly increasing the chance of danger to the public,” Murphy said.