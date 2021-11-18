Bellingham Police arrest man on suspicion of murder Thursday

David Rasbach

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.
The Bellingham Police Department arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder Thursday morning.

Erich M. Abrams was booked into Whatcom County Jail at 5:35 a.m. Nov. 18 on suspicion of first-degree murder and DUI, according to the jail bookings report.

The Bellingham Herald has reached out to the Bellingham Police Department for more information about whom Abrams is suspected of killing, details about his alleged crime and information about his arrest.

