Bellingham police arrest man on suspicion of incest involving child

imaginima/Getty Images
Robert Mittendorf
·1 min read

A Bellingham man is free on bond after his arrest on suspicion of sexual assault charges involving a minor, according to Whatcom County Jail records and police.

Peter Hermann Paul Mock was arrested Tuesday morning, Oct. 12, and posted a $6,500 cash bond after a hearing later that day, according to Whatcom County Jail records.

Mock was booked on charges of first-degree child molestation and second-degree incest, Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald.

“Bellingham Police detectives conducted an investigation, the results of which ended in probable cause for the arrest of Mock,” Murphy said in an email.

Charges against Mock allege that over several occasions he inappropriately touched a relative younger than 10 years old, Murphy said.

