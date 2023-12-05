Bellingham police arrest suspected car thief following high-speed chase through Whatcom

Bellingham Police arrested a man after he allegedly stole a vehicle and led authorities on a high-speed chase.

The vehicle was reported stolen in King County and was located by a Bellingham police officer heading northbound on Meridian Street at 11:16 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, a 2004 Dodge Caravan, but the driver sped off and the officer lost sight, according to Megan Peters with the Bellingham Police Department.

The vehicle was later seen near Mount Baker Highway and Everson Coshen Road, where police pulled it over after the driver headed the wrong way in traffic.

Jorge Antonio Lemus, 31, was arrested for attempting to elude a police vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.