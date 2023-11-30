Bellingham police arrest suspected serial rapist, search for potential victims

A Bellingham man was arrested for attempted rape, and police believe it’s likely there are multiple victims.

Julio C. Ortiz-Ortiz, 27, was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail on Nov. 22.

Investigators believe Ortiz-Ortiz may have targeted vulnerable men, such as those experiencing homelessness or incapacitated by alcohol or other substances, according to a news release from The Bellingham Police Department.

Police are looking for other victims, and the investigation is ongoing.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

Lummi Victims of Crime, 360-312-2015

Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services, 360-715-1563

WWU CASAS, 360-650-3700

Brigid Collins Family Support Center 360-734-4616.

This early version of a breaking news article will be updated later today.