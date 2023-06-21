Bellingham Police arrest teen in Custer drive-by shooting Saturday night

A 17-year-old Custer youth was arrested on drunken-driving and firearms charges in connection with a drive-by shooting Saturday night that led to a police chase and car crash.

At least two shots were fired but no one was hurt in the shooting about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Custer, Chief Deputy Roger Funk told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Bellingham Police arrested the teen after he crashed into a tree on North Shore Road during a chase late Saturday, according to a statement from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

His name was not disclosed because of his age, and it was unknown whether he was still in custody Tuesday afternoon.

Funk said that Bellingham officers found the teen’s car on Texas Street shortly after the Custer incident, based on information provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

Officers chased him east on North Shore Road, where he crashed into a tree and fence toward the end of the road.

The youth was uninjured and was arrested on suspicion of attempting to elude police, drunken driving, hit and run, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A handgun, magazines and ammunition was in plain view inside the passenger compartment of the car, the statement said.

Officers got a search warrant and also found another handgun and a Kel-Tec 9mm rifle along with magazines and ammunition, the Sheriff’s Office statement said.