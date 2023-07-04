Bellingham police arrest woman accused of shooting man in thigh during argument

Bellingham police arrested a woman accused of shooting a man in the thigh on Monday.

The Bellingham Police Department said at 2:12 a.m. the 35-year-old woman went to visit a 21-year-old man in the 500 block of York Street. The two got into an argument in his house.

During the argument, the woman allegedly fired several rounds from a small black handgun and hit the man in the thigh.

Witnesses reported seeing the woman arguing with the man outside his house and waving the gun around before shooting at him.

When officers got there the woman fled the area and the witnesses helped the man. Officers then saw the woman and called out to her. Officers said she followed their commands and was arrested for assault, domestic violence, reckless endangerment, and malicious mischief, and is being held without bail. However, the gun wasn’t found on her.

Other officers helped the victim stop the bleeding. Bellingham Fire Department Medics took the man to PeaceHealth St Joseph’s Medical Center Emergency Department.

A Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team was called to help find the gun. K-9 Apex found it in the 1500 block of Humboldt Street, right in the path the woman took to flee the area.

Officers said one of the rounds fired went through a windowpane of a house nearby the shooting. Police said the people in the home were frightened for their lives, but fortunately not injured.

The BPD said if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support: