Bellingham police ask for public’s help after homicide near Taylor Dock

Bellingham police released photos of the man who was shot to death and found offshore near Taylor Dock Sunday morning.

The police are asking the public for information that could help in their homicide investigation.

Henry King, 48, was killed by multiple gunshots around 4 a.m. on Sunday on the boardwalk between Taylor Dock and Boulevard Park, according to police.

Anyone who was in the area, witnessed the crime, or heard anything is asked to contact the Bellingham Police. Anyone who has been in contact with King or has information about locations King spent time at is also asked to contact the police.

Police are also asking people to come forward with any information about King’s relatives or friends who could provide additional help.

The Bellingham Herald is waiting to hear back from police about any possible suspects and whether there is cause for public concern.

The Bellingham Police can be contacted by calling 360-778-8611 or online at cob.org/tips.