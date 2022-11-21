Bellingham Police chase, arrest man for attempted harm of police dog

A man was arrested in Bellingham last week for attempting to harm a police dog, attempting to elude police and obstructing a police officer after a chase that started when police attempted to serve an assault warrant.

Kenneth Samuel Martinell, 34, was contacted by police responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the 200 block of Van Wyck Park at around 7:35 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the police probable cause affidavit filed in Whatcom County Superior Court.

Once on the scene, officers realized Martinell had a warrant for his arrest regarding charging a man with a machete, according to the Bellingham Police Department in the description of the video of the incident posted on YouTube.

Officers were apparently speaking to Martinell through the open window of his vehicle when he began to slowly drive away, before stepping on the gas and leaving at “freeway speeds” according to court documents.

“Officers arriving to assist with the warrant arrest were advised Martinell was fleeing, and placed spike strips down, successfully spiking his tires just prior to Martinell driving across Meridian St,” according to court documents.

Officers reported Martinell drove “recklessly” through Meridian Street. Officers pursued Martinell on foot when he abandoned his vehicle west of Meridian Street and ran away.

Police used an unmanned aerial system and K9 Destro to locate Martinell who was hiding, lying in tall grass. When officers got close to Martinell, he got up and continued to run away. Officers let K9 Destro off his leash to chase Martinell, who was bitten by the dog, according to court documents.

Police said Martinell then used his hands in a method that appeared to cause harm to K9 Destro, causing him to release his bite and flee. When Martinell was free of the K9, he continued to walk away from police, who were close enough to use what appears to be a stun gun, according to the video released by police, to subdue and arrest him.

K9 Destro did not require veterinary services.

Martinell remains in Whatcom County Jail, charged with attempt to elude police vehicle, attempted harming of a police dog, obstructing a law enforcement officer and the previous weapons charge. Bail is set at $5,000 or $500 cash.