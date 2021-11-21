Bellingham police chase man with Molotov cocktail in circles during crime spree

Bellingham police found a Molotov cocktail in the car of a man who said he “wanted attention” after he went on a crime spree and led officers on a wild chase in circles through an area near the intersection of Northwest Avenue and Bakerview Road.

William Danton Holland, 29, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Tuesday, Nov. 16, on suspicion of numerous charges including, hit and run of an attended vehicle, attempting to elude police, DUI, possession of an incendiary device and first-degree malicious mischief. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

“Holland’s behavior was extremely dangerous for both officers on scene, drivers on the road, and innocent residents watching nearby,” Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email. “Holland terrified several people whose property was damaged, and his behavior could have resulted in serious injury or death of innocent civilians.”

According to Murphy’s report:

▪ Officers were called at 4:57 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Northwest Avenue and Home Road for the report of someone smashing windows and speeding away.

▪ As they were arriving in the area, officers saw a Dodge Nitro eastbound on Home Lane that failed to stop for a stop sign at Northwest Avenue. Police later identified the driver as Holland.

▪ Police attempted to make a traffic stop after Holland drove the Nitro over several curbs, made an illegal U-turn and ran a stop sign, but Holland did not stop. Officers believe Holland may have been driving under the influence, due to the reckless driving he had displayed and that he didn’t stop for police.

▪ Holland turned back onto Home Lane, ran another stop sign, drove behind the Northwest Chevrolet sales lot and then through the parking lot.

▪ Officers attempted to cut Holland’s route off, but Holland drove through the Care Medical Group parking lot, over curbs and grass and headed south on Northwest Avenue back to Home Lane.

▪ Holland then drove through the back parking lot of the Hampton Inn, where officers attempted to box him in to prevent the chase from continuing.

Story continues

▪ Holland tried to get around a police vehicle, making contact with the officer’s vehicle, before finally working his way around the car. He then nearly hitting other parked cars and jumping a curb to avoid hitting another resident’s car.

▪ After Holland led police back onto Home Road and east on Home Lane, police unsuccessfully attempted to use a pursuit intervention technique to end the chase, and Holland drove onto Northwest and west on Bakerview, before making a U-turn near the Fred Meyer and coming back east.

▪ Holland then led police on several laps around a circle from Bakerview to southbound Northwest to westbound Home Lane to northbound Home Road, through the Hampton Inn parking lot and back onto eastbound Bakerview. He failed to stop for stop signs, ran red lights and drove erratically.

▪ With Holland leading another loop, Police successfully used a spike strip to deflate the tires on the Nitro, and Holland pulled into the parking lot of the Echo Flats West apartment complex on Home Road.

▪ Holland jumped out of the car and ran toward the apartment complex. Officers followed on foot and noticed Holland was carrying a hammer, before they heard breaking glass. Police found Holland had broken a glass door and entered the complex.

▪ As officers caught up to Holland, he swung the hammer at another door, before police used a taser and were able to place him under arrest, though he continued to resist.

Holland told officers he “wanted attention” after he did not get the police response he wanted following a second incident a half-hour earlier, in which Murphy reported Holland struck another car near the intersection of Lakeway Drive and Ellis Street, punched the other driver twice and drove off.

All told, Holland caused more than $6,000 damage to six cars, two doors at the Echo Flats West complex and another door at the Care Medical Group.

Police also found a Molotov cocktail of gasoline with a rag stuffed in a Gatorade bottle in the Nitro, Murphy reported, adding that Holland told officers he had it “in case he needed it.” The Bellingham Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Unit destroyed the device.

Police also found a small amount of suspected heroin and fentanyl in Holland’s possession, according to Murphy, and corrections deputies at the Whatcom County Jail found a small amount of methamphetamine in Holland’s sock.