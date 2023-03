A possible fentanyl dealer was arrested after a traffic stop by an officer and his K-9 partner, according to Bellingham Police.

The drug bust by a Bellingham officer was made on Thursday when K-9 Destro found nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills, a chunk of methamphetamine, a Ruger handgun and packaging materials inside the suspect’s car.

Police said the suspect was out on bail for other drug-related charges at the time of his arrest.

A Bellingham Police officer and a K-9 found nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills, a chunk of methamphetamine, a Ruger handgun and packaging material inside a suspect's car during a traffic stop.

A Bellingham Police officer and a K-9 found nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills, a chunk of methamphetamine, a Ruger handgun and packaging material inside a suspect's car during a traffic stop.