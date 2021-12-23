Bellingham Police identify man recovered from Squalicum Creek last week

The Bellingham Police Department has identified the man whose body was recovered last week from Squalicum Creek as 50-year-old Ryan T. Grotjahn of Bellingham.

“There is no foul play suspected in his death,” Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Wednesday evening, Dec. 22.

Police were called at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, to the 1000 block of Squalicum Way after a passerby reporting seeing what they believed was a body in the creek, Murphy reported. Officers responded, found the specific area of the creek and confirmed that it was a man’s body in the water.

With the assistance of the Bellingham Fire Department, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Whatcom County Search and Rescue Council, police were able to recover the body, Murphy previous told The Herald.

Grotjahn’s identity was withheld while police identified him and notified his family.