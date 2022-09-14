Bellingham Police identify pedestrian killed on Lakeway in suspected vehicular homicide

Bellingham Police released the name of the man who was killed when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by a man suspected of driving under the influence last weekend.

Bellingham resident Joseph H. Beadles, 42, was fatally struck at 12:36 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in the 1600 block of Lakeway Drive, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Jacob M. Saville, 36, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Saturday on suspicion of vehicular homicide, and jail records show he was released Monday, Sept. 12, on $150,000 bail.

According to a police release on Saturday, a white pickup truck driven by Saville veered off Lakeway Drive and struck a pedestrian, now identified as Beadles.

Officers responded and found a pickup truck had driven off the road and knocked over a light pole, according to the release, and Beadles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saville told police he was driving the truck and was the only occupant at the time, Whatcom County Superior Court documents state.

Saville also told police he attempted to swerve to avoid a pedestrian and asked about Beadles’ condition, according to documents.

A witness told police that he or she had seen Saville’s pickup approaching them in his or her rearview mirror as he or she drove eastbound on Lakeway Drive, and that Saville “was flying up the road,” documents state.

Officers noted Saville had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of intoxicant, according to documents.

Lakeway Drive between Puget Street and Woburn Street was closed through the night to complete the investigation and remove the crumpled light pole.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Saville is currently scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 23.