Bellingham police investigate after shotgun allegedly fired into apartment from unit above

The Bellingham Police Department is investigating after a shotgun reportedly was fired from one Cordata neighborhood apartment into the occupied unit below Monday morning. Police say nobody was injured in the incident.

Police were called at 6:54 a.m. March 21 to the 5800 block of Pacific Rim Way for a welfare check after a neighbor reported hearing a loud bang and was concerned about the welfare of the occupants where the bang had been heard, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Officers arrived and found the occupant of the apartment uninjured but uncooperative, Murphy reported.

Police then checked the apartment downstairs and found evidence on the ceiling that a shotgun had been fired from the apartment above, according to Murphy.

Officers were granted a search warrant for the apartment where the shotgun blast originated to determine if anyone else inside might need medical attention, and no other people were found, Murphy reported.

But police did find a Mossberg 702 rifle, a sawed-off 20-gauge Coast to Coast shotgun and three realistic airsoft rifles inside the apartment, according to Murphy, and they were seized as evidence.

Murphy reported that though there were no injuries, the “investigation continues to determine legal ownership and potential charges.”