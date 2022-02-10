Bellingham Police investigating death in downtown Tuesday

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

Bellingham Police are investigating a death that occurred in downtown Tuesday night.

Officers were sent at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, to the 1000 block of North State Street for the report of a death, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

“BPD detectives are actively investigating this case,” Murphy wrote. “At this time only these limited details are being released.”