Bellingham police investigating death of man found near Taylor Street Dock as homicide

Bellingham police are investigating the death of a man found near Taylor Street Dock early Sunday as a homicide, the department announced Tuesday.

Investigators say the victim, 48-year-old Henry Howard King, was shot around 4 a.m. Sunday. He was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds later that morning after police were called for a report of a possible body in the water.

Anyone who may have been in the area, witnessed, or heard anything related to the incident is asked to contact Bellingham police. Those who frequent the area and are familiar with King’s movements and camping locations are also asked to contact detectives.