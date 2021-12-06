Bellingham Police investigating downtown drive-by shooting Saturday on Railroad Avenue

The Bellingham Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred early Saturday in the downtown business core. Nobody was injured in the shooting, according to police reports.

Police used the department’s Facebook and Twitter accounts to post about the shooting, which occurred at 1:44 a.m. Dec. 4 in the 1200 block of Railroad Avenue, and ask for community assistance.

According to the post:

▪ Witnesses told officers there were at least two cars involved in the drive-by.

▪ Crime scene investigators recovered more than 10 casings.

▪ No injuries were reported to any of the witnesses in the area.

▪ Officers noticed two parked cars in the area sustained damage from bullets and a window to the Bank of America ATM in the area was shot out.

▪ The suspects reportedly left the area of the shooting in a light-colored SUV and a darker-colored sedan.

“Bellingham Police detectives are seeking any information regarding the involved vehicles, the identity of the suspects, and what led up to the drive-by shooting,” the Facebook post reads.

Anyone with information is asked to call 360-778-8611 or email cob.org/tips.