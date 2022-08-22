Bellingham Police investigating series of reports of a man touching women along trail

Bellingham Police are investigating a series of reports of a man inappropriately touching women on the Connelly Creek Nature Trail in the Happy Valley neighborhood and are asking for anyone who had a similar encounter to contact them.

Officers conducted extra patrols along the trail at approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, after receiving a report that a person had been inappropriately contacting and touching woman on the trail, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Friday night, Aug. 19.

Police did not find anyone on the trail at that time, Murphy reported, and the case was sent to detectives for further investigation.

“There have been several reported to police of the same MO (pattern), a male ending conversations with attempts to touch the women in an inappropriate and unwanted fashion, making the instances an assault,” Murphy wrote.

“We are asking anyone who has had an encounter such as this to come forward to police with a suspect description and make a report to us.”

The Connelly Creek Nature Trail is approximately one mile long and parallels 32nd Street from Voltaire Court near Sehome High to Donovan Avenue.