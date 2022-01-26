Bellingham police investigating after shots fired near Cordata apartment complex Tuesday

Bellingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening in the Cordata neighborhood, but say they don’t believe anyone was injured.

Officers were called at approximately 7:57 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, to the 5800 block of Pacific Rim Way after several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots being fired in the area, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Tuesday afternoon.

Responding officers found evidence of shots being fired, Murphy reported, adding that “no person appears to have been injured by these shots.”

Officers interviewed a number of witnesses in the area and are still investigating the incident.

Unconfirmed emergency radio broadcasts at the time of the incident reported that the incident occurred at or near Pacific Rim Apartments and that a vehicle sped away from the area after the gunshots were heard.

Whatcom Breaking News also reported in a Facebook post that Guide Meridian was closed in both directions at Horton Road while police searched the area.