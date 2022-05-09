Bellingham Police locate SUV, but investigation continues into Friday’s fatal hit and run

Bellingham Police have located the dark SUV they believe was involved in last week’s fatal hit and run in the Irongate neighborhood, but they are still seeking the driver.

“The SUV has been located and the investigation is ongoing,” Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday afternoon, May 9.

Around 8:45 a.m. Friday, May 6, a person was found dead near the intersection of Midway Lane and Hammer Drive, Murphy reported last week.

Bellingham Police asked for the public’s help in locating a dark Ford SUV, which fled the scene, Murphy said.

People with knowledge of the incident can call 360-778-8611 or email the tip line at cob.org/tips, Murphy said.

No other information was released about the identity of the person, the circumstances surrounding the incident or whether foul play is suspected due to it being an active investigation, Murphy said.