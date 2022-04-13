Bellingham police say 'Orbeez Challenge' linked to water pellet incident

BELLINGHAM — Police say a teen was participating in a viral social media challenge on Saturday when he shot two other teens with water pellets.

Police departments and news reports from around the country said the activity is known as the "Orbeez Challenge," and started on the popular social media app TikTok. It involves teens shooting random strangers with Orbeez, which are little pellets that grow in size when soaked with water.

Orbeez are manufactured by Spin Master, who describes the pellets as "wacky."

Bellingham police said they seized this pellet gun and Orbeez pellets used to shoot two teens as part of a TikTok viral challenge.

"Orbeez are wet and wacky, soft and squishy, fun and funky, bouncy and beautiful water beads," said Spin Master, a leading global children's entertainment company, in a press release. "Beginning as tiny seeds, Orbeez magically grow to a round form when water is added."

Orbeez are the name for the pellets. They are not sold with a gun to shoot them. Those who shoot them typically use an AirSoft gun or some other pellet gun.

Bellingham police Lt. Kevin Ranieri said two teens, ages 14 or 15, were shot with the pellets on Saturday as they walked near the downtown. The shots came from someone inside a moving car. The teens were not injured, but mentioned the incident to their parents.

"They knew who were involved," said Ranieri. "The parents didn't want to press charges, but they wanted it to be known."

Police tracked down the driver of the car and then identified the passenger, a 17-year-old boy, as the shooter. Police confiscated the gun.

"The concerning thing (is that) it was painted black to look real," said Ranieri. "You point that at a cop, and you don't know what will happen."

Bellingham is not the only community in which the viral trend took place. Last month, in Concord, three people were struck by the pellets in a three-day period. One victim was a woman pushing a baby in a stroller. She suffered soreness and red marks where she was struck, police said.

In Framingham, there have also been suspected incidents.

"Is it part of the challenge?" asked Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens. "We can't say for sure, but we wanted to put it out there and let people know it is happening."

Hudson has also had two possible incidents, but they're unconfirmed, Chief Richard DiPersio said.

"One appears to be kids playing with such a gun on school property after hours, while the other was reported to have been kids pointing a 'toy gun' at passing vehicles," he said. "Both incidents were cleared as unfounded, indicating the youths were not located."

In Bellingham, police spoke to the teen who was identified as the shooter, confiscated the gun, but did not charge him, Ranieri said.

"We hope he learned a lesson," he said.

