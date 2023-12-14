Bellingham police release pictures of men who allegedly stole nearly $15,000 worth of purses

Detectives in Bellingham released photos of two mask-wearing burglars on Wednesday saying, “This is not the appropriate way to shop for presents.”

They say the two men allegedly used a bat to smash through the door of a downtown store, ‘Neeter House of Luxury,’ last Friday at 5 a.m. And they allegedly stole $12,000 to $15,000 worth of Louis Vuitton purses and bags.

Detectives say this is the third retail business smashed into and burglarized in a month.

We reported on ‘The Comics Place’ that was hit weeks ago when these thieves stole comic books, one worth several thousand dollars.

‘The Penny Lane Antique Mall’ was broken into on November 17.

They say the car that may be associated with the crime is possibly a gold-colored Camry.

Bellingham police say the thieves may be trying to sell the stolen Louis Vuitton bags on Facebook, OfferUp, and other selling sites. If you know anything about this Bellingham police are asking you to call them.