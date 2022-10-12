Bellingham Police search for man with dementia missing overnight

A man with dementia is missing from his Cordata neighborhood and Bellingham Police issued an alert early Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Charles Scott, 73, was last seen on Mahogany Avenue at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, wearing a maroon T-shirt, blue jeans, black slip-on shoes, and a gray fedora, according to a Police Department tweet.

Scott is Black, with short gray hair and a thin black mustache, according to a photo that police released.

He has no car or phone and he likes to walk, police said.

Call 911 if you see him or someone matching his description.