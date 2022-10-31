Bellingham police search for suspects after weekend shooting

The Bellingham Police Department is asking the public for help to identify possible suspects involved in a shooting over the weekend.

Officers responded early Saturday, Oct. 29, to a report of shots fired in the alley between the 1200 blocks of North State Street and Railroad Avenue.

Several people said they heard gunshots before seeing a car leave the area in the wrong direction on State Street and pull into the Key Bank parking lot at State Sand Holly streets, Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy wrote in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

Officers found evidence of gunshots in the parking lot, according to Murphy.

Within 30 minutes of the reported shooting, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Emergency Department reported a person was dropped off in a personal car with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, Lt. Murphy told The Herald.

Further investigation by police determined that person was shot downtown during the same incident, according to Murphy. The identity of the person with the gunshot wound has not been made public.

Police are working to determine possible motives and suspects involved in the shooting, Murphy said Monday, Oct. 31.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bellingham Police Department at www.cob.org/tips or call 360-778-8611.