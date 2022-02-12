Bellingham Police seek help in finding suspect in downtown murder

Bellingham Police have identified Shilo A. Englert, 33 from Bellingham, as the suspect in the murder of a woman whose body was found downtown this week, according to a news release Saturday, Feb. 12.

The 31-year-old woman, whose identity has not been revealed by police, was found with a gunshot wound to her body on Tuesday, Feb. 8, in the stairwell of a building in the 1000 block of N. State Street.

“BPD detectives are actively investigating this case,” Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald Thursday, Feb. 10. “At this time only these limited details are being released.”

Officers were sent about 9:30 a.m. to the address for a welfare check and it was determined a woman there had died as a result of a gunshot wound and her death was considered a homicide, according to the Saturday news release.

There is an active warrant for Englert’s arrest for second-degree murder, according to Murphy, adding Englert should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police are seeking the assistance of anyone who knows where Englert may be hiding. The police have a confidential phone tip line at 360-778-8611 and website at cob.org/tips.

