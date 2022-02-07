Bellingham police seek man suspected in downtown armed bank robbery Monday

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

Bellingham Police are searching for man suspected in an armed robbery of a downtown Bellingham bank Monday morning.

According to unconfirmed emergency radio reports, the robbery occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Key Bank on State Street.

The man entered the bank, presented a note to a teller and acted as if he had a weapon, according to radio reports, before he left the bank.

The man was described as wearing a tan hat and tan jacket, radio reports stated.

The Bellingham Herald has reached out to police asking for more information.