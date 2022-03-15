Bellingham police seeking suspect after stabbing victim found outside Bakerview Fred Meyer

The Bellingham Police Department is searching for a suspect in a stabbing after a victim was found conscious and talking in a car Sunday afternoon in the Bakerview Fred Meyer parking lot.

The stabbing is believed to have occurred during a “likely” drug deal, according to the department’s incident log.

Officers were called at approximately 1:20 p.m. Sunday, March 13, to the 1200 block of West Bakerview Road for the report of the stabbing, according to the log.

The stabbing is believed to have occurred near the Fred Meyer gas station, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday evening.

Arriving officers located the conscious and speaking victim in a vehicle with a puncture wound in the chest, Murphy reported.

Police administered first aid until the Bellingham Fire Department arrived and took the victim to St. Joseph hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to Murphy.

“There are few details available which led up to the victim being stabbed,” Murphy wrote. “Officers are working on identifying a suspect as they have probable cause for assault 1st degree.”