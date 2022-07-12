Bellingham police suspect man of raping and strangling woman he knew

Bellingham police suspect a man used force to rape a woman he was familiar with, strangling her to keep her quiet during the attack, on Christmas Eve.

Jacob Ryan Claypool, 40, was booked Friday, July 8, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of second-degree rape and second-degree assault. Jail records show Claypool was released Monday, July 11, on $150,000 bail.

Bellingham officers were notified on June 2 of the alleged sexual assault, which occurred on Dec. 24, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham herald

The victim told investigators that Claypool was angry at the victim for not wanting to engage in sexual activity, Murphy reported, and that Claypool responded by removing the victim’s pants and forcibly raping her.

The victim also reported being “shushed” by Claypool, who applied enough pressure to her throat with his hands that it was difficult for her to talk or breathe, according to Murphy.

The victim had injuries consistent with being raped and strangled, Murphy reported.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.