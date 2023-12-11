Here’s how Bellingham police tracked down the man accused in Boulevard Park killing

A 22-year-old Marysville man who is accused of killing and dumping a well known homeless man into Bellingham Bay in March has confessed to the killing. The suspect has said the shooting was in self-defense, but police say forensic evidence in the case tells a different story.

Described as “the sweetest man in the world,” who had a big heart and an affinity for sports and baseball cards, 48-year-old Henry “Hank” Howard King, of Bellingham, was stabbed and shot multiple times during the early morning hours of March 12 on the boardwalk between Boulevard Park and Taylor Dock in Bellingham.

His body was found floating face down, with personal items floating nearby, later that same morning — roughly 175 yards north of where police believe the shooting occurred.

Investigators found two 9 mm shell casings and blood on and around the bench area on the boardwalk where the shooting likely occurred. Police believe the blood spatter evidence indicates the initial event happened near the bench, and that King moved to the railing before going over it and into Bellingham Bay.

Police say the evidence is consistent with King’s wounds, and the location where King’s body was found is consistent with the currents and tide information reported for that particular time and date.

No eyewitnesses in the case have come forward, but two independent witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots around the area of the Chyrsalis Inn and the boardwalk on March 12. The gunshots were reportedly heard at 4:04 a.m. and 4:06 a.m., according to Whatcom County Superior Court records.

King was a familiar face at Boulevard Park in the years prior to his death, and was often seen sitting on a bench where he would sell sports cards and engage in positive conversations with those who passed by. After news of King’s death broke, the Whatcom County community showed an outpouring of love and support for King, with many sharing fond memories of the conversations and interactions they’d had with him. A memorial bench for King is being placed soon at the park.

King was stabbed on the lower right side of his back, near his kidney. He was also shot four times, including once in his right upper rib cage, once in his right thigh and once in his neck. The bullets to King’s thigh and neck were through and through, according to court records.

The Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled King’s death a homicide on March 14.

Now, after an intensive, nearly nine-month-long investigation, the Bellingham Police Department has arrested the person they suspect of being King’s killer.

Twenty-two-year-old Elijah James Belmont, of Marysville, was booked into the Whatcom County Jail on Wednesday, Dec. 6. The Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Belmont on Dec. 4 in Whatcom County Superior Court with one count of premeditated first-degree murder for King’s death.

Belmont’s murder charge includes an aggravating factor that alleges he committed the crime while armed with a firearm, according to court records.

Belmont’s bail was set at $1.5 million at his first appearance in court Thursday afternoon, Dec. 7.

Belmont was still incarcerated in the downtown jail as of Monday afternoon, Dec. 11, according to jail records.

“Mr. Belmont is 22 years old and has no criminal history. At the time of the incident, he had a valid Concealed Pistol License. He was cooperative upon arrest and maintains his innocence,” Whatcom County Public Defender’s Office Director and Belmont’s public defense attorney Starck Follis said in an emailed statement to The Bellingham Herald.

A geofence

Roughly a month after King’s killing, Bellingham police applied for and were granted by the court a request for a Google geofence warrant.

The geofence warrant allows police to determine who was within a geofence, or defined physical area, during a specific period of time. The warrant compels companies like Google to produce information showing which devices interacted with their technology within the particular geographic location and time frame, according to the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Bellingham police’s geofence covered a narrow area on the boardwalk between Boulevard Park and Taylor Dock, where they suspect King was killed.

A single device was present inside the geofence between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on March 12, records provided by Google revealed. The device pinged the network specifically between 4 a.m. and 4:07 a.m., which was within the time frame the two witnesses allegedly heard gunshots.

“The location data from the Geofence warrant places the device on and immediately around the crime scene. Google reported no other devices in the area at the time of the murder,” court documents state.

GPS points for the device indicated the device was within the geofence of the homicide scene between 4 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. on March 12. The device was later identified to be registered to Belmont, according to court records.

Bellingham police determined Belmont and his mother had ties to both Bellingham and Marysville, where the family owns homes.

When asked how often the Bellingham Police Department uses geofence warrants, Megan Peters, a Bellingham police spokesperson, told The Herald the police department “only utilizes this resource when it is approved by judicial review.”

When asked why detectives felt they needed to go to these lengths, Peters said the warrant was used to gather evidence for a homicide investigation. She declined to provide information on why detectives felt this was the best option.

When asked whether Bellingham police believe they would have identified Belmont as a suspect without the geofence warrant, Peters said: “We believe the investigation would have come to fruition. There is still work to be done and the investigation is ongoing.”

A timeline

Bellingham police also applied for and served a search warrant on AT&T, requesting records for Belmont’s phone number. Records provided by AT&T included call detail records and location information of the device associated with Belmont’s phone number, court documents state.

Bellingham police then used the phone records to piece together a timeline of Belmont’s alleged whereabouts before, during and after King’s killing.

The records date back to March 1, and show Belmont’s phone is in and around the Marysville area in the roughly week-and-a-half period prior to King’s death.

On March 11, Belmont’s phone leaves Marysville in the late afternoon and travels north to Bellingham, arriving around 5:42 p.m. The phone is then in and around Bellingham for several hours, before becoming stationary in a small residential area, court records state.

Around 11:05 p.m., the phone travels to downtown Bellingham and comes to rest around 11:21 p.m., near East Chestnut Street and North State Street. The phone is not active again until after midnight, the court documents state.

Around 1:25 a.m. on March 12, the phone is seen traveling out of downtown Bellingham.

At 2 a.m., daylight savings time began, and the clocks moved forward one hour, to 3 a.m.

Between 3:41 a.m. and 3:45 a.m., Belmont’s cell phone is shown traveling south on State Street toward Boulevard Park, where it reaches the area at or around the Chyrsalis Inn at 3:45 a.m., which is also an access point to Taylor Dock, according to court records.

Roughly a half-hour later, around 4:15 a.m., Belmont’s cell phone showed it was in use and active near Fairhaven, before it began moving south out of Bellingham.

Police used the cell phone records to calculate the distance between the location points where Belmont’s cell phone pinged and the time frame between them, and determined the calculation “indicated Belmont’s phone was traveling at a high rate of speed. This suggests that Belmont had gotten into a vehicle driving south,” court documents state.

Roughly seven minutes later, at 4:22 a.m., Belmont’s cell phone is shown to be past the North Lake Samish exit, or exit 242, on Interstate 5, according to court records.

The cell phone then arrives back at Belmont’s mother’s house in Marysville around 5:30 a.m., where the phone remains stationary for the next several hours, the documents show.

Phone records received from the warrant show Belmont’s phone made a call to his mother’s cell phone roughly two minutes prior to arriving at her house.

One month later, on April 9, Belmont’s cell phone leaves Marysville around 3:46 a.m. and travels directly to Helper, Utah. Belmont had allegedly posted on social media announcing he had moved to Utah, court records state.

Belmont allegedly also made an hourlong phone call to a person in Helper, Utah, the night of King’s death, The Herald previously reported. Belmont then allegedly lived with the person whom he called once he arrived in Utah, according to the county prosecutor’s office.

Bellingham police followed up with law enforcement in Helper, Utah, on Nov. 6 and learned that Belmont was no longer living in the town. Department of Licensing records from Utah and Washington showed Belmont moved back to his mother’s home in Marysville in late September, the court records state.

Arrest and interview

Bellingham police obtained an arrest warrant for Belmont on Dec. 4. Two days later Bellingham police, with assistance from Marysville police and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Belmont on suspicion of premeditated first-degree murder.

During an interview with detectives following his arrest, Belmont said he was present at Boulevard Park on March 12 after he had been drinking at a bonfire and some bars in downtown Bellingham.

He told police he parked near Taylor Dock and took at walk on the boulevard while he tried to sober up. He told detectives “that he would never go to a park at night without his gun as is there is a large homeless population,” according to court records.

Belmont told police he was walking south and was startled by King, who was laying on a bench. Belmont told police he tried to speak to King but that they got into a fight and King tried to punch him.

Belmont pulled out a knife and tried to “jab” King, but injured his pinky finger in the process, court records state.

Belmont said King then pulled out his own knife. Belmont then pulled out a handgun and ordered King to stop. When King didn’t, Belmont told police he shot King twice in the stomach.

Belmont told police King was still moving toward him, so he shot King two additional times, according to court records.

King allegedly ran away and jumped over the railing, with his knife, into Bellingham Bay. Belmont said he then threw King’s items into the water, court documents state.

Bellingham police say the physical evidence in the case does not match Belmont’s story. Police say the evidence shows King was moving away from his attacker, not toward him.

Bellingham police also found no knives, which King allegedly took into the water with him, after conducting multiple dive operations that combed the sea floor, court documents state.

Police served a warrant at Belmont’s home, where they found a black folding knife, which produced a positive for trace amounts of blood. A firearm was also found in Belmont’s truck. The ammunition loaded into the gun matched the brand and model as the two shell casings found at the homicide scene, according to court records.

Several locations in Belmont’s truck also produced positive results for trace amounts of blood.

Bellingham police also interviewed Belmont’s mother on the day of his arrest.

During an interview with police, she said Belmont told her he had been in an altercation on the boardwalk in Bellingham with a homeless man. Belmont’s mother said her son told her that he had stabbed the man and shot at him multiple times.

She said Belmont also told her “he had to ‘help’ the homeless man over the railing and into the water,” according to court records.

Belmont allegedly admitted to stabbing and shooting King, and to knowing that he went into Bellingham Bay. Belmont did not summon aid or call law enforcement at any time.

Belmont also told police he had followed the story of King’s murder in the press and online leading up to his arrest, according to court records.