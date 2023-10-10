Bellingham police watched man for 5 months, then arrested him for multiple burglaries, thefts

Bellingham police arrested a man for multiple counts of burglary after a five-month investigation, saying the suspect stole at least $18,200 worth of bikes and other property, and a $12,000 motorcycle.

Officers found the suspect on foot in the 1000 block of West Bakerview on Sunday, Oct. 8, but when they moved to arrest him, he fled into the woods, leaving the vehicle that was going to pick him up, according to social media posts made by The Bellingham Police Department.

A couple hours later, the suspect, who has not been named, returned to the vehicle that was waiting for him, and officers made a traffic stop. When the suspect’s vehicle started to slow down, the suspect fled from the passenger side of the moving car and began to run away on foot. He was captured and by a Bellingham Police officer.

Police said that according to their investigation, the suspect would commit burglaries early in the mornings, usually in condos or apartment complexes, getting in by using keys stolen from a lock box or sneak in when cars would open the automatic gates.

Police have thus far refused to identify the suspect by name, despite him being charged and jailed.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft, malicious mischief, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. Formal charges are pending.

The man is currently in the Whatcom County Jail with a $75,000 appearance bond.

This story will be updated.