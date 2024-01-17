Bellingham residents brace for storm as several inches of snow forecasted

Bellingham is in the thick of a winter storm warning, as city crews roll through town brining street after street.

Snow crews have serious overnight concerns.

“We switched this morning to a 24-hour operation,” said Brandon Brubaker with Bellingham Public Utilities. “Just anticipation for any of the weather that could potentially hit us this evening. Freezing rain to slush to snow and ice.”

He said each crew member is working a 12-hour shift.

Residents are bracing for the wintry mix too, making last-minute stops at hardware stores for supplies of shovels and salt.

Several inches of snow are in the forecast. Ice and freezing rain are in the forecast too.

They’re also the most dangerous driving conditions, said Madison Sehlke, with the Washington State Department of Transportation.

“On ice, I would recommend I mean that you really reevaluate before you head out,” she said. “Can you postpone your travels?”

City crews agree, with major concerns about Wednesday’s morning commute.

“If it’s not an emergency and the roads are kind of treacherous - stay home and we’ll do our best to get them cleared as soon as possible,” said Brubaker.