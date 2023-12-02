Bellingham restaurant ranks nationally, named in the top 50 new restaurants in the U.S.

Esquire magazine has ranked the top new restaurants across the United States, and one Bellingham restaurant has made the list.

A few Esquire reporters traveled across the country, trying a variety of restaurants and dishes to find the best newly opened restaurants in 2023 that they “couldn’t stop dreaming about,” according to the article.

Only two restaurants in Washington made the list, including Bellingham’s own Estelle.

“It’s not that it took a trio of EMP alums to put Bellingham, Washington — a small city north of Seattle and just shy of the Canadian border — on the map. That happened back in 1903, when it was incorporated. But the culinary credentials of the chef and his partners undoubtedly make the town more delicious,” Omar Mamoon wrote in the Esquire article.

Estelle, a New American-style bistro started by James Zamory, Aaron Saurer, Sean McDermott and Skip Williamson, the same ownership of Carnal and Accomplice, first opened in October 2022 and has quickly become well known in Bellingham’s Fairhaven neighborhood.

Estelle server Nadine Avella prepares to serve two dishes fresh from the kitchen on Dec. 1, 2023, in Bellingham, Wash.

“Bistro Estelle is their third restaurant in less than three years. The first, Carnal, is a large, meaty, live-fire mecca; their second was a fast-casual burger spot located adjacent. But their latest venture is in a prettier space, and its French-forward fare is a bit more delicate and refined,” Mamoon wrote.

“We heard a writer from Esquire was coming to check out the growing food scene in Bellingham but we didn’t expect to be added to this list. I cooked for the writer at all of our spots and shared our stories. He particularly enjoyed the marinated avocado at Carnal, the spicy fried chicken sandwich at Accomplice, and the now signature duck confit at Estelle,” Estelle’s executive chef James Zamory wrote in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

A dish is plated and ready to be served on Dec. 1, 2023, at Estelle restaurant in Bellingham, Wash.

The bistro serves dishes such as steak frites, spicy Dungeness crab linguine, broiled king salmon, beef fat French fries and duck confit.

“That the crispy duck confit is lacquered with a spiced orange gastrique and served with a side of herby fries is all you need to know. Just go,” Mamoon wrote.

“The duck is by far the most popular dish and actually the first recipe I ever developed for Estelle. It was briefly taken off the menu but the demand was too high to not add it back. Our food is meticulously layered to make it as flavorful as possible while still appearing simple. It evokes a sense of nostalgia yet still feels new,” Zamory wrote.

Estelle restaurant is known for its craft cocktails. The bistro was named one of the top new restaurants in the country by Esquire magazine.

The restaurant is also known for its craft cocktails and “comfort food inspired by the seasons,” according to the restaurant’s website.

“We cook and serve with pride, passion, and a commitment to doing whatever it takes. We hope that comes through during guests’ experience. Estelle is a beautiful restaurant inside and out and our food and drink matches seamlessly with it,” Zamory wrote.

Zamory credited the restaurant’s success to its team of owners and chefs.

“Estelle has succeeded because of myself, Sean, Aaron, and Skip’s dedication to making it the restaurant we always knew it could be. Chef Aaron Saurer, who is also a bartender and general manager of Estelle and the one who created the opportunity to begin with deserves special recognition for his efforts. He has made it all possible,” Zamory wrote.

Estelle restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 at 1147 11th St. in the historic Fairhaven neighborhood of Bellingham, Wash.

“No matter what you’re craving, Estelle’s menu has something for you. We hope to cook for you soon,” Estelle’s website states.

Estelle is open from 5 to 9 p.m. daily at 1147 11th St. in Bellingham.