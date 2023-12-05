Bellingham school administrators accused of failing to report student assaults resolve cases

Three Bellingham Public Schools administrators accused of failing to report a high school student’s sexual assaults have resolved their criminal cases.

The administrators — Jeremy Gilbert Louzao, Maude Chimere Hackney and Meghan V. Dunham — were each criminally cited Dec. 7, 2022, in Whatcom County District Court with one count of failure to report, a gross misdemeanor. The crime is punishable by up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Now, nearly a year to the day they were charged, the three administrators have resolved the criminal charges through an agreed resolution between the prosecution and defense attorneys.

Louzao, Hackney and Dunham all entered into a deferred prosecution agreement at an afternoon court hearing Tuesday, Dec. 5, in Whatcom County District Court.

The Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office agreed to continue the criminal cases roughly 90 days out while the administrators do community service. Once that service has been completed, the prosecutor’s office will dismiss the charges against all three administrators, Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Richey said Tuesday in court.

“We’ve reached a resolution today. We’ve done what we need to do to resolve these cases with some accountability,” Richey said. “We believe this is an appropriate resolution for the community as a whole.”

Louzao, Hackney and Dunham also submitted a joint letter to the court, expressing their beliefs that they responded appropriately to the student’s allegations based on the training and experience they had at the time.

The defense attorneys for the three administrators also provided statements in court about each of the administrators and their experiences, impacts and passions for their careers in education.

As part of the deferred prosecution, the administrators are expected to complete training to become Title IX coordinators, which is being offered by Bellingham Public Schools, said Stephen Jackson, who is Dunham’s defense attorney.

“I’m very pleased with the resolution that we’ve come forward to the court with. The community service undertaken ... allows the administrators, who have devoted their lives to children, to become even better at helping our children and helping our community,” Jackson said Tuesday in court.

A review hearing has tentatively been scheduled for March 7. It’s possible the administrators’ cases could be dismissed prior to that date if their community service is completed sooner.

Background

All three administrators previously pleaded not guilty in the case, and their joint jury trial was expected to begin next week, on Dec. 11, The Bellingham Herald previously reported.

Bellingham Public Schools is providing legal defense for the three administrators, as is required by state law for public employers that are required to report abuse.

All three of the administrators are mandatory reporters and are required by state law to report any suspected abuse or neglect of a child to law enforcement or to the Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families.

Prosecutors alleged that none of the three administrators reported a female Squalicum High School student’s sexual assaults — which were brought to the administrators’ attention in mid-January 2022 — to law enforcement or the state child protective services agency.

The three were then issued criminal citations in early December 2022 for their alleged failures in their mandatory reporting obligations.

News of the citations prompted several hundred Squalicum High School students to walk out of class in protest in December 2022. The students accused the school district of silencing sexual assault victims and of mishandling addressing the criminal citations of the three employees. In response, the district met with students and brought in local victim advocacy organizations to the high school.

The district also said it has “devoted significant attention” to ensuring its employees have received recent training on their mandatory reporting obligations.

At the time the criminal citations were issued, Louzao and Dunham were serving as assistant principals at Squalicum High School, while Hackney was an assistant principal at Bellingham High School.

All three were reassigned in early January to the school district’s Department of Teaching and Learning. They were also included among the list of 60 administrative staff members the district recommended to the school board for employment for the 2023-24 school year.

The school board approved that list at its May 18 meeting, The Herald previously reported.

Louzao, Dunham and Hackney were reinstated to their roles as assistant high school principals in late June. Louzao and Dunham returned to Squalicum High School, while Hackney returned to Bellingham High School for the current school year.

The district made the decision to return the administrators to their previous roles at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

The school district said in a late-August email to The Herald that it continued to support the administrators, that it believes they acted in good faith and that it did not believe any of the three violated any policies.

Because the district hasn’t determined that any of the three broke school district policy, none of the administrators has received any internal discipline.

Federal lawsuit, criminal cases

The former Squalicum High School female student who has accused the district of mishandling her sexual assault reports filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Dec. 7, 2022, against Bellingham Public Schools.

The student, who has since withdrawn from the high school and began attending another school, accuses the district in her lawsuit of violating her federal Title IX rights, failing its duty to protect and care for her and neglecting its duties to report the sexual assaults to law enforcement.

She previously sought $1 million in damages from the district before filing the federal lawsuit.

The district denied it mishandled the student’s reports in its January response to the lawsuit. The district said it took reasonable steps to stop the reported harassment, that the assault allegations contained in the student’s lawsuit were not reported to the administrators and that the conduct that was reported to them was not considered abuse or neglect under state law.

The federal lawsuit, which is pending, had been delayed until the three administrators’ criminal cases were resolved. Because the administrators have a Constitutional right against self-incrimination, a full discovery interview with each of them could not realistically be completed until after the criminal matter was resolved, federal court records show.

The male student accused of sexually assaulting the female student was sentenced July 19 in Whatcom County Juvenile Court to 18-20 weeks in the custody of the state Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration. (The county’s juvenile court is a division of Whatcom County Superior Court).

The boy previously pleaded guilty May 17 to amended charges of two counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. He also resolved two unrelated criminal cases at the time. A restitution hearing in the case is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 10.

Detective fired, charged

Adam (Bo) S. McGinty, who was the lead Bellingham Police Department detective who spent more than a year investigating the female student’s sexual assault allegations and the school administrators’ alleged failure to report the assaults, himself became the subject of an internal administrative investigation and a criminal investigation in mid-May.

He is now facing felony and gross misdemeanor charges in court.

McGinty is alleged to have misused public funds by using another officer’s dry cleaning stipend. The dry cleaning stipend is offered to employees as part of their collective bargaining agreement. He has also been placed on a dishonest officers list.

Bellingham police started its internal affairs investigation into McGinty on May 18, and he was placed on paid administrative leave June 7. The internal investigation was completed July 21, and the recommended discipline for McGinty was termination. Bellingham Police Chief Rebecca Mertzig then fired McGinty on Aug. 18.

Resources

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org

Brigid Collins Family Support Center professionals are on call between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer questions about children, families, abuse prevention or treatment at 360-734-4616.

▪ Child Protective Services: Washington state hot line for reporting child abuse and neglect, 866-829-2153.

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

If you or a child is in immediate danger, call 911 and make a report to law enforcement.

To report child abuse or neglect call 1-866-END HARM.