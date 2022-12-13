Bellingham student who reported assaults files federal lawsuit against school district

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

A Bellingham student has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Bellingham Public Schools alleging that after she reported a male student repeatedly sexually assaulted her while at school, district officials dismissed her, forced her into a room with her alleged abuser and failed to take appropriate steps to address the situation.

An attorney for the 16-year-old female student filed the civil rights lawsuit Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the Western District of Washington in Seattle against Bellingham Public Schools on the student’s behalf. The student alleges the district violated her civil rights — including federal Title IX protections — and that the district failed its duty to protect and care for her, neglected its duties to report the sexual assaults to law enforcement and that the district showed a pattern of “extreme and outrageous conduct,” according to federal court records, which were first reported by KOMO News.

The federal lawsuit comes as three Bellingham Public Schools assistant principals were criminally cited for failing to report, which is a gross misdemeanor. The three administrators are all mandatory reporters, and are required by state law to report any suspected abuse or neglect of a child to law enforcement or the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families.

Several hundred students walked out in protest over the district’s handling of the situation Monday morning, Dec. 12, and accused the district of not taking sexual assaults and harassment reported by students seriously.