Bellingham theft suspects reportedly drive off with 2 people hanging onto getaway vehicle

Two Bellingham men are suspected of stealing more than $3,000 worth of merchandise from Whatcom Electric and Battery and then driving off with two people, who were trying to stop the theft, still hanging onto the getaway vehicle.

Bellingham Police booked Nicholas Kent Robert Miller, 39, into Whatcom County Jail March 16 on suspicion of first-degree robbery and second-degree theft, along with warrants for second-degree theft and DUI from previous incidents. Jail records show Miller is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Also booked March 16 was Robert Lee Starry II, 48, on suspicion of second-degree robbery and second-degree theft. Jail records show Starry is being held in lieu of $7,500 bail.

According to Whatcom County Superior Court records:

▪ Miller and Starry ran into the Whatcom Electric and Batter store on March 16. Miller grabbed a product worth $2,119.74, and Starry grabbed one worth $942.08. Both men left the store without paying.

▪ Starry and Miller jumped in a vehicle, with Miller in the driver’s seat.

▪ A victim reached through an open passenger window and grabbed the item that Starry had just stolen in an effort to stop the pair from leaving with the stolen items.

▪ Starry struggled with the victim to retain the stolen item.

▪ A witness also tried to stop Miller and Starry from leaving the scene and grabbed onto the vehicle’s door frame.

▪ Miller drove away from the scene with the victim still holding onto Starry’s stolen item through the open window and the witness holding on to the vehicle.

Neither the victim nor the witness reported any serious injuries, but the victim said his arm was hit by the vehicle as Miller drove away, causing minor injury, according to documents.