Bellingham woman arrested after allegedly taking groceries, injuring loss prevention worker

A Bellingham woman was arrested Friday evening after allegedly injuring a store loss prevention worker and hiding from police officers who followed her to a Barkley-area apartment, police said.

Allison J. Cunningham, 23 of Bellingham, was arrested on multiple charges, according to a Saturday, March 11, email from Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

A Safeway loss prevention worker said Cunningham had taken items worth less than $750 from the store without paying about 5:15 p.m. March 10 in the 1200 block of east Sunset Drive. When they approached her, she allegedly refused to let go of the items and fought with the workers, threatening them with pepper spray and punching one in the face, police said.

The woman was seen getting into a light blue Dodge Pickup with stolen plates, Murphy said.

Bellingham police officers followed Cunningham to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of east Sunset Drive. She ran when she saw the officers, Murphy said, and was found hiding beneath a stairwell.

Cunningham was arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, misdemeanor harassment, fourth-degree assault, third-degree theft and resisting arrest. She remained in Whatcom County Jail Sunday, March 12, with no bail allowed, according to online booking records.